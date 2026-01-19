WPL 2026 Points Table Update: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Go Top After Win Over Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) strengthened their grip on the top spot in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 points table after registering a commanding victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Led by captain Smriti Mandhana, RCB continued their perfect start to the season, remaining unbeaten after four matches and emerging as early title contenders in the ongoing tournament.
RCB vs DC: Match Result That Shaped the Standings
RCB defeated Delhi Capitals by eight wickets on Saturday, extending their winning streak to four matches. The convincing win not only reinforced RCB’s dominance but also widened the gap between them and the chasing pack on the points table.
For Delhi Capitals, the loss marked their third defeat of the season. The three-time finalists, now under the leadership of Jemimah Rodrigues, are struggling for momentum and currently sit at the bottom of the standings.
Smriti Mandhana’s RCB Remain Unbeaten in WPL 2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been one of the standout teams of WPL 2026 so far. With four wins from four matches, RCB boast the best record in the competition and a strong Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.600, underlining their all-round consistency.
The team has shown balance across departments, making them the most in-form side at the end of the Navi Mumbai leg.
Delhi Capitals’ Struggles Continue
Delhi Capitals, who finished as runners-up in three previous WPL seasons, have had a difficult start to the 2026 campaign. With just one win from four matches, DC have collected only two points and hold a negative NRR of -0.856.
The team will need a quick turnaround as the tournament progresses to avoid falling further behind in the playoff race.
WPL 2026 Points Table After Navi Mumbai Leg
Here is the updated WPL 2026 points table following the RCB vs DC clash:
|Team
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|NRR
|Points
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|4
|4
|0
|+1.600
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|5
|2
|3
|+0.151
|4
|Gujarat Giants
|4
|2
|2
|-0.319
|4
|UP Warriorz
|5
|2
|3
|-0.483
|4
|Delhi Capitals
|4
|1
|3
|-0.856
|2
What This Means for the WPL 2026 Season
With the league stage still in its early phase, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have laid down a strong marker. Their unbeaten run gives them a clear edge heading into the next set of matches, while teams in the middle of the table remain tightly packed.
For the Delhi Capitals, the pressure is mounting as they look to revive their campaign and climb off the bottom of the table.
The WPL 2026 points table reflects Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s dominant start, with Smriti Mandhana’s side firmly in control after the Navi Mumbai leg. As the tournament progresses to new venues, consistency and NRR will play a vital role in shaping the playoff race.
More shifts in the standings are expected as teams fight to secure crucial points in the weeks ahead.
Also Read:
WPL 2026 in Vadodara: BCA Stadium Records, Pitch Conditions and Key Stats
MI vs UP Warriorz Live Streaming Details: How to Watch Mumbai Indians vs UPW WPL 2026 Match
WPL 2026 Match 5 Prediction: RCB Women vs UP Warriorz – Who Has the Edge Tonight?