Former India Cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad Passes Away After Battling Cancer

Anshuman Gaekwad, known for his contributions to Indian cricket with 40 Test matches and 15 ODIs, debuted against the West Indies in December 1974. During his career, he amassed 1985 runs in Tests at an average of 30.07, highlighted by two centuries and ten half-centuries. His notable innings include a memorable 201 against Pakistan in Jalandhar during the 1982-83 series. He was also the coach of the Indian team that finished as runners-up in the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy.