Former Sri Lankan Cricketer Shot Dead at Home in Ambalangoda

Tragedy struck the cricketing world as former Sri Lankan cricketer Dhammika Niroshana (41) was shot dead at his residence in Ambalangoda, a small town in the Galle district, on Tuesday night, July 16. Local media reported that Niroshana was with his wife and two children when an unidentified assailant opened fire. The police have yet to apprehend the suspect, and while a thorough investigation is underway, the motive behind the crime remains unclear.
Niroshana, a right-arm fast bowler and a capable lower-order batter was considered a rising talent during his playing days. He represented Galle Cricket Club in 12 first-class games and 8 List A matches between 2001 and 2004, scoring over 300 runs and taking 19 wickets.
Niroshana made his debut for the Sri Lankan U19 side in 2000, participating in under-19 Test and ODI cricket for two years. He also captained the Sri Lankan U19 team in 10 matches, with notable players like Farveez Maharoof, Angelo Mathews, and Upul Tharanga playing under his leadership and later representing Sri Lanka at the highest level. Despite his promising start, Niroshana's career never fully took flight, and he played his last competitive match in December 2004.
In other cricket news, Sri Lanka is gearing up to host India for a white-ball series. Following a disappointing T20 World Cup, where the Wanindu Hasaranga-led side failed to advance from the group stages, Sri Lanka will face the tournament champions in a three-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series. The series will commence on July 27 with the T20Is.
This series marks a new chapter in Indian cricket, as head coach Gautam Gambhir makes his debut. It will also be the first major series following the T20I retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja. The Indian selectors are set to announce a new T20I captain, with an eye on the 2026 T20 World Cup at home. The likely candidates for the role are Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav.