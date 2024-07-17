Former Sri Lankan Cricketer Shot Dead at Home in Ambalangoda

Tragedy struck the cricketing world as former Sri Lankan cricketer Dhammika Niroshana (41) was shot dead at his residence in Ambalangoda, a small town in the Galle district, on Tuesday night, July 16. Local media reported that Niroshana was with his wife and two children when an unidentified assailant opened fire. The police have yet to apprehend the suspect, and while a thorough investigation is underway, the motive behind the crime remains unclear.