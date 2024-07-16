“When You Get Fame and Power…”: Ex-India Star’s Fiery Remark on Virat Kohli

In a candid interview on YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra's show 'Unplugged', veteran Indian spinner Amit Mishra highlighted stark differences in the personalities of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Mishra, who played 22 Tests and 36 ODIs for India, pointed out that Kohli's evolving nature has led to fewer friendships within the Indian cricket team, attributing this change to "fame and power."
"Not everyone, to be very honest. As a cricketer, I respect him a lot, but I don’t share the same equation with him as I used to," Mishra remarked, reflecting on Kohli. "Why does Virat have fewer friends? His and Rohit’s natures are different," he added.
Mishra also discussed his continued camaraderie with Rohit Sharma despite not being part of the national team for years. "When I meet Rohit during the IPL or any other event, he is always joking with me. I don’t need to second-guess what he thinks," Mishra noted, contrasting his interactions with Rohit against his experiences with Kohli.
Regarding Kohli's personal evolution, Mishra acknowledged a noticeable change. "I have seen Virat change a lot. We had almost stopped talking. When you get fame and power, some people think that others are reaching out to them only for a purpose," he revealed.
The discussion echoes sentiments shared previously by cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, who observed a transformation in Kohli from his early days as 'Cheeku' to his present stature as the Indian captain.