Four Assam Pugilists Enter Finals of 38th National Games

In a historic milestone for Assam, four of its boxers have secured spots in the finals of the ongoing 38th National Games, marking the first time in the state’s history that such a feat has been accomplished. The semi-finals of boxing, held today, saw Assam’s two Olympians, Lovlina Borgohain and Shiva Thapa, alongside Junior World Champion Ankushita Boro and debutant Abhinab Saikia, dominate their respective weight categories and move a step closer to their quest for gold.

However, in the women’s 54kg category, Assam's Icon Mili fell short in the semi-finals, settling for a bronze medal.

Lovlina Borgohain, the Olympic medalist and gold medalist from the 2022 Gujarat National Games, once again proved her mettle in the 75kg category. With a dominant 5-0 victory over Nagaland’s Renu, she advanced confidently to the final. This marks her second National Games appearance after missing the previous edition due to Olympic preparations. In the final, she will face a boxer from Himachal Pradesh as she aims to defend her title.

Shiva Thapa, another Olympian, returned to the National Games after skipping the 2022 edition. The 63.5kg category saw him produce an impressive 5-0 victory over a Maharashtra boxer, securing his place in the final for the first time in his career. Thapa’s previous best performance at the National Games was a bronze in Gujarat, and now he seeks to add a gold to his illustrious career. He will face a boxer from the Services Sports Control Board in the final.

Abhinab Saikia, a rising star from Assam, made his mark in the 71kg category. The young talent, who claimed the National Championship title earlier, secured a resounding 5-0 victory over Delhi's boxer in the semi-finals. This breakthrough performance guarantees him a medal in his debut National Games, with a final showdown against another Services Sports Control Board boxer awaiting him.

In the women’s 66kg category, Assam’s Ankushita Boro continued her stellar form, clinching a 5-0 win over Nagaland’s Sanju. This victory marks her third consecutive appearance in a National Games final, having previously won gold in Gujarat and Goa. Ankushita remains unbeaten in National competitions since 2022 and will aim for her third straight gold when she faces a boxer from Uttarakhand in the final.

The 38th edition of the National Games, currently underway in Uttarakhand, is seeing fierce competition in 32 different sports, with athletes from 28 states, eight Union Territories, and the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) vying for top honors. The event began with the triathlon on January 26 and has already showcased remarkable achievements in various disciplines.