Nail-Biting Matches: Assam’s Medal Hunt Intensifies at 38th National Sports

Olympic medalist and Assam’s pride, Lovlina Borgohain, has started 2025 on a high note by securing a medal in the 38th National Sports held in Uttarakhand. Competing in the Women's 75kg boxing category, Lovlina stormed into the semi-finals, guaranteeing a podium finish. In the quarter-finals, she delivered a dominant performance, defeating her Uttarakhand opponent 5-0.

Adding to Assam’s boxing achievements, debutant Abhinav Saikia confirmed his medal in the Men’s 71kg category. After a convincing victory in his opening bout, Abhinav overpowered his Uttarakhand rival 5-0 in the quarter-finals, making him the first Assamese male boxer since Shiva Thapa to secure a National Sports medal in his maiden appearance.

Assam’s success extended to lawn bowls, where two new players, Bitu Das and Suranjana Baruah, made a remarkable entry into the finals in their debut National Sports competition. Out of six semi-final matches in the discipline, Assam secured three victories, ensuring multiple medal finishes. In the men’s doubles event, Biman Nath and Bishwajit Khound also advanced to the final, while three players who lost in the semi-finals bagged bronze medals.

However, not all matches went Assam’s way. Commonwealth Games gold medalist Nayanmoni Saikia narrowly lost 21-19 in the Women’s Singles, while the Women’s Fours team of Jina Baruah, Trishna Gogoi, Pompi Baruah, and Karina Patowary suffered a heavy 20-4 defeat to Jharkhand. Despite the setbacks, Suranjana boosted Assam’s morale by securing a 21-10 victory over her Haryana opponent in the Women’s Under-25 category. Bitu followed with a 21-13 triumph over a Bengal opponent, while the Men’s Doubles pair of Biman and Bishwajit faced a narrow 16-14 defeat against Uttarakhand. Assam’s Men’s Triples team, comprising Jayanta Sharma, Bitupan Rabha, and Putul Sonowal, also fell short against Jharkhand, losing 19-15.

The focus now shifts to the finals, where Assam will aim for more gold medals. Bitu will face Uttarakhand, while Suranjana, Biman, and Bishwajit will battle Jharkhand in their respective gold medal matches.

Meanwhile, Assam’s archery team, which had bagged three gold and three silver medals in the previous National Sports, has encountered unexpected setbacks this year. Olympian Jayanta Talukdar and Junior World Champion Vishal Changmai failed to advance in their respective categories. However, the state still has hopes in the Indian Round Women’s Singles, with Tutumoni Boro and the mixed team of Arun Boro and Namrata Boro competing for bronze.

In swimming, Assam wrapped up its campaign with two silver and one bronze medal, marking a respectable finish despite missing out on gold.

Looking ahead, Assam’s men’s football team will clash with Kerala in the semi-finals, aiming for a spot in the final. In boxing, two-time Olympian Shiva Thapa, Junior World Champion Ankushita Boro, and debutants Aikon Mili and Arti Dole will compete in the quarter-finals, hoping to secure additional medals for the state. Cyclist Chayonika Gogoi will also be in action, eyeing her second medal at the event.

With multiple medal prospects still in contention, Assam’s contingent remains hopeful of a strong finish at the 38th National Sports.

