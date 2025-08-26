From Kamakhya Temple to Gauhati University: Asia Cup Hockey Trophy Tours Guwahati

The prestigious men’s Asia Cup Hockey champion trophy, ahead of the tournament in Rajgir, Bihar, is being showcased across Guwahati to give fans a close-up view of the coveted prize.

According to Tapan Kumar Das, President of the Assam Hockey Association, the trophy will be displayed at ten locations in the city. The exhibition began this morning at the Kamakhya Temple and will continue at the Brahmaputra Riverfront in Panbazar, Guwahati Town Club, Icon Academy, SPM IAS Academy, Janata Bhawan, Bhetapara Hockey Stadium, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Khetra, Gauhati University, and Guwahati Airport.

However, the public will be allowed to view the trophy only at the Bhetapara Hockey Stadium.

The trophy was brought from Delhi to Assam last night. Assam is one of six Indian states granted the privilege to host the trophy for public display before the Asia Cup 2025.

“Following the directives of Hockey India, we are organizing the trophy display across Guwahati to give hockey enthusiasts the opportunity to witness it firsthand,” said Tapan Kumar Das.

Scheduled from August 29 to September 7, the 12th edition of the championship will take place at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar, marking the state’s debut as the host of a major international hockey event.

The Asia Cup 2025 will see participation from India, China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, and Bangladesh.

