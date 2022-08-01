From the streets of Birmingham, India’s spirit in the Commonwealth Games

The 18th appearance of India in the commonwealth games sets a crackling start till the 4th day while increasing their tally to 6 medals (3 Gold, 2 Silver and 1 Bronze) on weightlifting alone.

On 2018, India stood on the third place with 66 Medals out of which 26 were Gold. It was considered India’s best performance after 2010, however the sports authority of India and the whole country is pleading for some sort of heroism act on the field after the promising performance by the young athletes in the last Olympic.

While the Youth Olympic Champion 19 years old Jeremy Lalrinnunga brought the second gold for India even after struggling with severe muscle cramp, on day 3 the reign of Indian Weightlifters continue to dominate the championship with debutant Achinta Sheuli performing up to his expectations to bag the third gold. Mirabai Chanu stepped on the podium for the rescue on the roads to winning medals by clinching gold for India.

On the other hand, Indian women’s cricket team defeated Pakistan with Smriti Mandhana’s smashing 63 runs off 42 balls (not out).

Former Olympic medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen are still two of the biggest prospects for India to win another medal who started their blows strongly to enter the quarterfinal. However another Olympian Hima Das is still to set foot on the track.

With the participants of 72 countries and more than thousands of athletes, India remains on the sixth place till now with 6 medals in hand. The hope remains on the experienced athletes while Shiva Thapa and Popi Hazarika crashed out from the competition being failed to give their best with the growing tension and passing days while having only a week to the closing ceremony.

However, one angry tweet by Lovlina Borgohain against the Indian Boxing Federation shook the whole nation and made to question about the ongoing politics against the athletes by Indian Sports Authority. The authority needs to pay more attention to the athletes while quenching for medals in the future.