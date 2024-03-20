'Galaxy Of Superstars' IPL Commentators Roster Released By JioCinema
A group of highly acclaimed celebrities have been chosen as expert analysts for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, which commences on March 22. JioCinema, the host broadcaster, recently announced the new additions to their lineup for the 17th edition of the tournament.
The 17th edition of the IPL will be accessible in 12 different languages, including English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Haryanvi, which will be introduced for the first time.
The newly introduced Haryanvi language presentation will feature former India opener Virender Sehwag as the main attraction. Additionally, former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja will make his first appearance as a Gujarati language expert.
Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson, along with former New Zealand coach and Director of Cricket at Royal Challengers Bangalore Mike Hesson, as well as Sehwag and Jadeja, will provide fans with exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the dressing rooms of the IPL teams.
Following his stints with the Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab, Sehwag transitioned into a mentoring position with the Punjab franchise. Additionally, Manvinder Bisla, who was the standout player in the 2012 IPL Final, will also be part of the Haryanvi team alongside Sehwag.
Following his successful stints with the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, Watson remains a part of the IPL. He was named the Player of the Tournament in the first season with the Royals, and his remarkable unbeaten score of 117 runs in the 2018 Final against Sunrisers Hyderabad is widely regarded as one of the greatest performances in IPL history.
Renowned cricket strategist Mike Hesson will continue his involvement with the IPL as a television expert. Having previously coached Kings XI Punjab and served as the director of cricket operations for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the New Zealand professional will now join former IPL players he coached, such as Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers, in providing on-air analysis.
"The response we got for our deep and wide presentation of the TATA IPL 2023 from our viewers, advertisers, and cricket fanatics was heartening and we are doubling down on our innovations and initiatives for TATA IPL 2024. This season we continue to elevate the experience with bigger names, deeper engagement with core, casual and curious fans through unique propositions like Hero Cam, Viral Weekends and the introduction of Haryanvi feed headlined by the iconic Virender Sehwag," said Viacom18 Sports Head of Content Siddharth Sharma, was quoted as saying in a press release by JioCinema.
The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to commence on March 22. The opening match will witness a face-off between the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which is CSK's home ground.