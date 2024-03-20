'Galaxy Of Superstars' IPL Commentators Roster Released By JioCinema

"The response we got for our deep and wide presentation of the TATA IPL 2023 from our viewers, advertisers, and cricket fanatics was heartening and we are doubling down on our innovations and initiatives for TATA IPL 2024. This season we continue to elevate the experience with bigger names, deeper engagement with core, casual and curious fans through unique propositions like Hero Cam, Viral Weekends and the introduction of Haryanvi feed headlined by the iconic Virender Sehwag," said Viacom18 Sports Head of Content Siddharth Sharma, was quoted as saying in a press release by JioCinema.