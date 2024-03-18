Gautam Gambhir Opens Up After Returning to KKR Ahead of IPL 2024

Gautam Gambhir, renowned for his influential leadership during Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) two IPL triumphs, embarks on a new role as 'Team Mentor'.
No stranger to revitalizing struggling teams, Gambhir took charge of KKR during the fourth IPL season after their initial three seasons fell short of expectations. "I can assure you that when my time with KKR comes to an end, the team will be in a significantly improved state," Gambhir affirmed during a recent promotional event for the upcoming IPL season.
Expressing gratitude towards KKR's owner, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, and the entire team for their unwavering support, Gambhir emphasized, "I owe my success to KKR. They shaped me into a leader." Known for his passionate demeanor, Gambhir acknowledges his demanding nature and acknowledges the patience of SRK and Venky Mysore, Managing Director of KKR, in handling his occasional outbursts.
Gambhir, now an elected MP from East Delhi, recalls Shah Rukh's initial words upon joining KKR, where he was given full autonomy: "This is your franchise, make it or break it." It remains to be seen how Gambhir's dynamic personality meshes with that of Chandrakant Pandit, another assertive and successful figure in domestic cricket coaching.