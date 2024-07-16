Gareth Southgate Resigns as England Manager After Euro 2024 Final Defeat

Gareth Southgate has announced his resignation as England manager following the team's heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final at Berlin's Olympiastadion. The 53-year-old, who has led the national team for eight years, expressed his decision in an emotional statement addressed to supporters.
In his farewell message, Southgate stated, "As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all. But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager."
Reflecting on his tenure since joining the FA in 2011, Southgate highlighted his commitment to improving English football and expressed confidence in the team's future. He praised the young talent within the squad and urged fans to continue supporting the players and the Football Association in their efforts to elevate the game.
Southgate also acknowledged the support of his coaching staff and backroom team, emphasizing their invaluable contributions over the years. He concluded by thanking England's passionate fan base for their unwavering support and expressed his continued dedication to the team as a lifelong supporter.
The announcement marks the end of an era for English football under Southgate's leadership, leaving behind a legacy of progress and commitment to national pride.