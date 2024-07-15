Thomas Müller Retires From International Football

Thomas Müller, a cornerstone of the German national football team for over 14 years, has officially retired from international football, leaving an indelible mark on the sport. Müller, who debuted in 2010, amassed an impressive 131 caps for Germany, distinguishing himself with crucial performances across four World Cups and four European Championships.
His crowning achievement came in 2014 when he played a pivotal role in Germany's World Cup victory in Brazil, contributing five goals and solidifying his reputation as a dynamic forward. Müller's international career also saw him earn accolades such as the Golden Boot at the 2010 World Cup and recognition as the tournament's best young player.
Announcing his retirement via a heartfelt video on YouTube, Müller expressed pride in representing his country and gratitude to fans and teammates for their unwavering support throughout his career. His decision marks the end of an era for the German national team, as he departs as their third most-capped player in history, behind only Lothar Matthäus and Miroslav Klose.
Herbert Hainer, president of FC Bayern Munich, where Müller continues to play domestically, praised his contributions both on and off the field, highlighting Müller's role in defining the team's style of play. Hainer acknowledged Müller's enduring impact on German football, emphasizing his integral presence that shaped a generation of players.
As Müller bids farewell to international duty, he leaves behind a legacy of passion, skill, and dedication that has left an indelible mark on German football and garnered admiration worldwide.