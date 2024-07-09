Gautam Gambhir Announced As Team India's Next Head Coach

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah announced the appointment of former cricketer Gautam Gambhir as the new head coach of the Indian men's cricket team on Tuesday.
Gambhir, renowned for his role as a left-handed opener for India and as mentor to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), led KKR to their third IPL title this season.
In his announcement on social media platform X, Jay Shah expressed full confidence in Gambhir's abilities to lead Indian Cricket into the future.
"It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr. @GautamGambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team," Shah stated. "Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. His extensive experience and clear vision for #TeamIndia make him the perfect choice for this prestigious coaching role. The @BCCI fully supports him as he embarks on this new journey."
Gambhir's appointment follows the conclusion of Rahul Dravid's tenure as head coach, which culminated with India's victory in the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa.
Virat Kohli and Axar Patel played pivotal roles in India's triumph, with their aggressive partnership contributing to a competitive total of 176/7. Despite a tense defense, India managed to secure a narrow seven-run victory, clinching their second T20 World Cup title after 17 years.