Gautam Gambhir Defends Actions During Virat-Naveen IPL Spat
Former Indian opening batsman Gautam Gambhir has declared his support for his players in the event of a scenario similar to the intense altercation between Virat Kohli and Afghanistan bowler Naveen-ul-Haq during an Indian Premier League match earlier this year.
In a group stage match in May, there was a tense moment between Kohli and Naveen during the game between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The tension carried on even after the match when players from both teams shook hands. It's worth noting that Gambhir was the mentor for LSG at that time.
Gambhir stated in the 'ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash' that his responsibility is to support and protect his players.
"It is not about Naveen-ul-Haq. I would have defended any player, that is my job, that is how I am, that is how my mindset is. Why should I not defend my players just because someone has a broadcaster working for him, left right and centre, someone who has more social media players doesn't have any right to walk over someone. If I cannot stand with my players, then I have no right to be in that dressing room," Gambhir said.
After RCB's victory, LSG's opener Kyle Mayers initiated a conversation with Kohli, but Gambhir stepped in and led the West Indies player away.
Shortly after the incident, footage from the game depicted Gambhir engaged in an animated conversation with Kohli. The scene also showed other players, such as LSG captain KL Rahul, and support staff intervening to separate the two.
"As a mentor, no one can come and walk over my players. I have got a very different belief and I have lived with that belief and I will continue to live with that belief that I will never leave anyone alone," he said.
"That is how I have lived my life and will continue to live like that. Till the time game was on, I didn't have the right to interfere but once the game was over if someone gets into a heated argument... I have got all the right to defend my players and in future also if something like that happens, I will defend my players," Gambhir added.
Kohli and Gambhir were subsequently penalized the full amount of their match fee for violating the IPL Code of Conduct.
Naveen was additionally penalized half of his match fee for violating the Code of Conduct.
He confessed to committing a Level 1 violation as outlined in Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.