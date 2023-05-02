IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Slapped With Massive Fines

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have been fined 100 percent of their match fees after they had a verbal spat following the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday.
LSG and RCB faced each other at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow for their 43rd match of the IPL.
After the match, it was seen that Kohli and Gambhir got involved in a verbal spat and immediately Amit Mishra, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and LSG assistant coach Vijay Dahiya had to interfere and restore sanity to proceedings.
Following the incident, IPL in media release stated, “Lucknow Super Giants’ Mentor Gautam Gambhir has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Mr Gambhir admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.”
“Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct,” it added.
Meanwhile, LSG right arm fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has been also fined 50 percent of his match fees for breaching IPL Code of Conduct as he got involved in a controversial moment with Kohli during the customary handshake after the match.
“Lucknow Super Giants’ Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Mr Naveen-ul-Haq admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct,” it added.
It may be mentioned that RCB defeated LSG by 18 runs in the match that was held on Monday at 7.30 pm.