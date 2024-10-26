New Zealand Breaks India’s 12-Year Home Streak with Historic Series Victory

New Zealand achieved a monumental milestone by registering their first-ever Test series victory on Indian soil, defeating India in the second Test by 113 runs in Pune. This defeat marks India's first home series loss in over a decade.
New Zealand, winning the toss and opting to bat first, put up a competitive total of 259, with crucial half-centuries from Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway setting the tone for a hard-fought game. Mitchell Santner played a starring role, as his spin brilliance dismantled the Indian batting lineup, leading New Zealand to a memorable and historic series win.
India's spin attack, spearheaded by Washington Sundar and R Ashwin, kept New Zealand in check, with Sundar taking seven wickets and Ashwin claiming three.
In response, India’s batting lineup faltered under the pressure from New Zealand’s spin bowlers, particularly Mitchell Santner, who took a remarkable seven wickets. India was bowled out for a mere 156, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill both managing 30 runs. Trailing by 103 runs, New Zealand capitalized on their lead, scoring 255 in their second innings. Tom Latham led the charge with a gritty 86, setting India a challenging target of 359. Sundar continued his impressive performance with another four-wicket haul.
India, chasing 359, fell short, being dismissed for 245 despite a fighting 77 from Jaiswal. Santner continued his dominance, securing another five-wicket haul. With this win, New Zealand sealed the series 2-0, with one Test still to play.
India Captain, Rohit Sharma said, “Disappointing. It's not what we expected. Got to give credit to NZ - they played better than us. We failed to capitalize on certain moments. We failed to respond to those challenges. And we sit here today. Didn't think we batted well enough to get runs on the board. You've got to pick 20 wickets to win, yes, but batters have to put runs on the board. Was a great fightback to restrict them to 250-odd but we knew it was going to be challenging. When they started off, they were 200/3 and for us to come back and get them bowled out for 259 was a great effort. Wasn't a pitch where a lot was happening. We just didn't bat well enough. Things would've been slightly different had we got a bit closer in the first innings. We want to show up well at Wankhede and try and win that Test. It's a collective failure. I'm not somebody who would blame just the batters or the bowlers. We will come out with better intent, better ideas and better methods at Wankhede.”
NZ Captain, Tom Latham said, “Really special feeling. Proud to be in this position. Whole team effort and a clear example of everyone pitching in. When you come over here you want to put your best foot forward. Putting runs on the board at the start was really important. Have to mention Mitch Santner. He was fantastic. Has been around the group a long time, and to finally get a break and bowl the way he has - credit to him. It was about trying to stick to our basics and play the long game. Both surfaces have been different, we've needed to adapt and we've done that very well. The method we played with last night - to put ourselves on the front foot - was terrific. The way GP played this morning was really important. We knew India were going to come out hot. Didn't realize they were going to come that hot, but we managed to get the breakthroughs in the middle session. Those last two wickets took an age but when Tim took that catch we were really happy.”
Player of the Match, Santner, “My approach stayed pretty consistent (in second innings). The conditions were a bit more challenging this time around. Have to acknowledge India's aggressive intent - it was probably the best way to play on that surface. We just maintained our discipline throughout. My body's feeling it now, especially the side after that extended spell of 20-plus overs. But in those moments, you just want to keep pushing through. Each wicket gave me a boost of energy. Really satisfied to have played my part in the team's success. Securing a series win here in India is something special - it's such a tough achievement. Taking wickets definitely helps build your confidence. As spinners, our focus is always on consistency - hitting those same spots repeatedly while mixing up the pace subtly - that's the foundation of our bowling unit's approach.”