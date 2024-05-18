Gautam Gambhir Emerges as Top Candidate for India Men's Head Coach Role

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir is reportedly the frontrunner on the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) radar to take over as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team following Rahul Dravid's tenure, which concludes after the 2024 T20 World Cup in June.
As per reports, Gambhir, currently serving as the mentor for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL, has been approached by the BCCI to assess his interest in the position. Further discussions are anticipated after the culmination of KKR's IPL 2024 campaign. However, the application deadline for the India head coach role is May 27, a day after the IPL final.
Dravid has reportedly informed the BCCI of his decision not to pursue another term. VVS Laxman, previously considered as Dravid's successor, had withdrawn his availability last year due to personal reasons.
Despite lacking experience in coaching at the international or domestic level, Gambhir has led the coaching staff at two IPL franchises. He served as the mentor for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 and 2023, guiding them to playoff berths in both seasons, before joining KKR for the 2024 season. Gambhir's unexpected move to KKR for IPL 2024 was reportedly influenced by the franchise's principal owner, Shah Rukh Khan.
Gambhir boasts a distinguished cricket career, having been part of India's T20 World Cup victory in 2007 and the ODI World Cup triumph in 2011. He captained KKR for seven IPL seasons from 2011 to 2017, leading them to playoff qualifications on five occasions and clinching two titles in 2012 and 2014.
Last week, the BCCI issued an advertisement inviting applications for the India men's head coach role, encompassing all three formats for a tenure of three and a half years starting from July 2024 until December 2027.
Dravid assumed the position of India's head coach post the 2021 T20 World Cup, with his term initially slated to conclude after the 2023 ODI World Cup. However, he agreed to an extension until the culmination of the 2024 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in the West Indies and the USA in June.