Germany Score Late To Draw Against Spain, Keep WC Hopes Alive

Spain played an enthralling 1-1 draw after leading against Germany in a dramatic finish in the Group E match at the Al Bayt Stadium in the ongoing FIFA World Cup on Monday.

Spain were leading with Alvaro Morata's goal until the 82nd minute and were almost at the cusp of their second win in the tournament before Niclas Fullkrug turned up to score for Germany, helping the four-time champions avoid the embarrassment of consecutive losses.

The second half saw both teams stepping in with no change to their lineups, with both teams determined to break the deadlock.

Spain had the first crack at a scoring opportunity with Asensio sending a cross towards Ferran Torres from the left side but Manuel Neuer intercepted it and gave Germany a counterattack opportunity. Thomas Muller tried to race to the goal but his touch to the ball saw the linesman eventually raise the offside flag.

The midfield play was again dominated by youngsters Pedri and Gavi for Spain as they looked threatening. Morata was brought in as Spain searched for the elusive goal to take the lead and the striker delivered in the 62nd minute as he found the net through Jordi Alba's superb cross.

Spaniard Asensio had the chance to double the lead in the 65th minute but the chance went begging as he couldn't finish well and the ball flew way above the German goalpost.

Musiala displayed great skill in shooting the ball towards the Spanish goalpost but Unai Simon was quick to react and prevent Germany from finding the equalizer.

Germany found the elusive goal from the boot of Fullkrug in the 83rd minute who thumped the ball past Simon, giving German fans the chance to erupt in a massive cheer.

Both teams had a chance to score another goal but none found success as they settled for a draw.

Spain held onto the top spot in the group with the draw while Germany opened its account in the points table. However, the four-time champions found themselves at the bottom of the table with just two games remaining.

