Girls from Manipur to Represent India at Asian Bodybuilding Championship

Two girls from Manipur will represent India at the 54th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship 2022 which is slated to be held from July 15 to 21 in Maldives.

The two athletes are Solimla Jajo and Solan Jajo, both hailing from Ukhrul district of Manipur.

Solimla will participate in the 165 cm Senior Model Physique competition while Solan will compete in the 160 cm Senior Model Physique event.

The Body Builder's Association of Ukhrul District (BBAUD) on Monday hosted a felicitation cum blessing programme for the two girls on being qualified for the international fitness competition.

It may be noted that seven individuals including Solimla and Solan will represent team India at the championship. The two players are undergoing training under the guidance of a well known bodybuilder and instructor Leishangthem Robert Meitei at the Royal gymnasium in the Ukhrul district headquarters.

Solimla who also bagged 5th position in Federation cup, a national competition last year, said she is trying hard to bring a medal for the country from the upcoming competition. Her colleague Solan, who had started practicing Bodybuilding & Physique Sports from 2021, is aiming to become a fitness ambassador.

A total of 61 athletes of Body Builders Association of Ukhrul district of Manipur have participated in 7 international, 12 National and numerous state level competitions.