India to Witness Messi Magic as Kerala to Host Argentina in 2025

Kerala is gearing up to host a football spectacle of historic proportions as the state's Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman announced that Argentina's national football team, led by the iconic Lionel Messi, will visit the state next year. The team will play an international match under the full supervision of the state government.

"The event will be entirely funded by the merchants of Kerala, showcasing the collective enthusiasm and support for the game in the state," the minister stated during a press conference. He expressed confidence in Kerala's ability to host such a high-profile event, marking it as a significant milestone for Indian football.

Notably, a stunning volley from Lautaro Martinez secured a narrow 1-0 victory for Argentina against Peru in the South American World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday. The match at Buenos Aires' legendary Bombonera stadium highlighted Argentina's resilience as they continued their unbeaten run, staying firmly at the top of the CONMEBOL standings with 25 points from 12 games.

The decisive goal came in the 78th minute when Lionel Messi delivered a precise cross from the left, allowing Martinez to unleash a spectacular left-footed volley past Pedro Gallese. Though it wasn’t their best performance, the reigning world champions demonstrated their knack for seizing key moments.

Meanwhile, Brazil faced a frustrating evening in Salvador as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Uruguay. Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde put Uruguay ahead in the 55th minute with a brilliant finish, but Brazil responded swiftly. A headed clearance fell to Gerson, who smashed a powerful volley into the net just seven minutes later.

Despite late attempts, including a dazzling effort from Gabriel Martinelli, Brazil couldn’t break the deadlock. The result leaves Brazil in fifth place with 18 points, one behind fourth-placed Colombia, who suffered a surprising 1-0 home defeat to Ecuador in Barranquilla.

As the CONMEBOL qualifiers heat up, both Argentina and Brazil continue to fight for dominance, with Argentina inching closer to securing their spot in the 2026 World Cup.