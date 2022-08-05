Gold Winner Nayanmoni Saikia Faces England To Confirm Pedestal Finish

Having won the gold in the women’s fours Lawn Bowls event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) Assam’s Nayanmoni Saikia is up again in the women’s pairs event on Friday.

The match between the Indian team against England in the quarter finals of Lawn Bowls at CWG 22 in Birmingham today is underway. A victory here will assure another medal for the Indian contingent.

Saikia is alongside Lovely Choubey taking on England in the women’s pairs event which began at 1 pm.

The Commonwealth Games, 2022 Quarter finals of Lawn Bowls to be held at 1 pm on Friday.

