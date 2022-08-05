Gold Winner Nayanmoni Saikia Faces England To Confirm Pedestal Finish

Having won the gold in the women’s fours Lawn Bowls event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) Assam’s Nayanmoni Saikia is up again in the women’s pairs event on Friday.
The match between the Indian team against England in the quarter finals of Lawn Bowls at CWG 22 in Birmingham today is underway. A victory here will assure another medal for the Indian contingent.
Saikia is alongside Lovely Choubey taking on England in the women’s pairs event which began at 1 pm.
The Commonwealth Games, 2022 Quarter finals of Lawn Bowls to be held at 1 pm on Friday.
It may be noted that earlier, Assam girl Nayanmoni Saikia had etched her name in gold with India’s victory in the final of lawn bowls on August 2.
The Indian women’s team created history by winning gold in the lawn bowls event defeating South Africa in the final.
For her medal winning effort, Nayanmoni Saikia will be promoted as DSP in Assam. She is currently employed as Constable in Assam Forest Department.
Nayanmoni was born into a middle-class family in Golaghat, Assam. She was always passionate about sports and she started her career in sports through weightlifting. However, due to leg injury and deteriorating performance she chose Lawn Bowls because this sport was a game without injuries.