Clad In Black, Congress Leaders Stage Protest Against Inflation, Unemployment

"How do you feel about the death of democracy? What this country built in 70 years was destroyed in 8 years. There is no democracy in India today!," Gandhi said while addressing a press conference in the national capital today.

In a veiled attack on PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and two businessmen, Gandhi said, "Today, there is a dictatorship of 4 people in India. We want to raise the issue of inflation, unemployment etc. We want to discuss the society being divided."

"We (Opposition) are not allowed to speak in Parliament. We are arrested on the road. This is the condition of India today. Media can't show courage in the current environment," he added.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Centre has put "its people" in government machineries.

"In a democracy, the Opposition fights on the strength of institutions. Meaning the country has a legal structure, there is an electoral structure, which as on date, is the media of the country. But, in all these institutions, the Central government has put its people," Rahul Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge wore a black kurta and turban in protest against price rise and unemployment.

The Congress is protesting against rising prices, unemployment and GST rate hike. In Delhi, the party leaders are marching to the Rashtrapati Bhawan from the Parliament. The party's state units will hold similar protests across the country.