GT Dominates CSK with 35-run Victory; MS Dhoni Hits Milestone in IPL 2024 Encounter

Amidst the exhilarating action, a significant milestone was achieved by CSK's former captain, MS Dhoni. In a career filled with memorable moments, Dhoni etched his name in the record books once again, as he notched up his 250th IPL six. The veteran batsman showcased his trademark prowess with a sublime display of power-hitting, further solidifying his status as one of the greatest finishers in the history of the tournament.