GT vs. DC IPL 2023: Match 44 to be played in Ahmedabad at 7:30 pm today

On May 2, the IPL will witness a thrilling encounter between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals. The match promises to be a spectacle as the Titans aim to continue their winning streak while the Capitals look to turn their fortunes around. The Titans have had a fantastic run in the tournament so far, winning six out of their last eight games, and they will be looking to extend their winning streak in this match. On the other hand, the Capitals have had a tough time, managing only two wins out of eight games. However, they have shown signs of improvement in the past two weeks and will be hoping to pull off a surprise win against the Titans.
The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, also known as the Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (May 2) at 7:30 PM IST. You can watch the match on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. Alternatively, you can also watch the live streaming of the match on Jio Cinema.
The pitch at the stadium is known to be a balanced one, which means that it favors neither the batsmen nor the bowlers excessively. In the initial phase of a match, the pitch can be a bit tricky for the batsmen as the ball tends to move around a bit due to the moisture content in the pitch. This can make it difficult for the batsmen to play their shots and score runs freely. However, as the game progresses and the pitch dries out, it becomes easier for the batsmen to score runs.
Considering the nature of the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium, a total of 175 runs or more is considered a good total. However, this also depends on various factors, such as the quality of the opposition, the form of the players, and the conditions on the day of the match.
The captain winning the toss should elect to bowl first because the pitch tends to favor the bowlers in the initial phase of the match. By bowling first, the captain can take advantage of the moisture on the pitch and put pressure on the opposition by taking early wickets. This can also help the captain restrict the opposition to a low total and give his team a good chance to chase down the target comfortably.
Gujarat Titans (GT): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little
Delhi Capitals (DC): David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar