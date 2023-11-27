Gujarat Man Attempts Ticket Scalping Ahead of Ind Vs Aus T20I Match in Guwahati

Ahead of the 3rd T20 International Cricket Match between India and Australia at Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, a man from Gujarat's Ahmedabad was discovered allegedly attempting to resale 10 premium match tickets.
Taking to his official Facebook account, the person identified as Jaydev Parikh has posted a picture of the tickets along with a contact number on the profile and encouraged cricket enthusiasts to contact him personally for negotiable premium ticket prices.
“I have 10 premium tickets, Ground floor-South block (close to the dugout) India Vs Australia 3rd T20I ACA stadium, Guwahati available in the same rate. Call Now:xxxxxxxxxx Hurry! Get the best seats in the stadium! And watch the players from the closest!” the man wrote in his profile.
Interestingly, the post has been deleted by the said user after the photo of the premium tickets went viral on social media platforms.
Meanwhile, the Guwahati Traffic Police have released certain restrictions to regulate vehicular movement in and around the Barsapara Stadium. In that regard, a joint press conference was organised today at ACA Barsapara Stadium.
The restrictions were imposed "to ensure safety of public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently-abled persons on the road and to give free passage to the emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire tenders etc."