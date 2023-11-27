Traffic Restrictions Imposed For India vs Australia T20 Match In Guwahati

India are set to take on Australia for the third encounter of the five-match T20 series between the two CWC World Cup 2023 finalists in Guwahati on Tuesday (November 28). The match will be played at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Barsapara Stadium and is expected to see fans from all over Northeast scrambling to get in for the mega encounter.
Cricket is a popular sport in the Northeast and the chance to witness some idols in action is too enticing to let go. Thus, that part of Guwahati is likely to be see massive traffic congestion on the matchday, that is, tomorrow.
Ahead of the match, thus, the Guwahati Traffic Police have released certain restrictions to regulate vehicular movement in and around the Barsapara Stadium. In that regard, a joint press conference was organised today at ACA Barsapara Stadium.
The restrictions were imposed "to ensure safety of public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently-abled persons on the road and to give free passage to the emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire tenders etc."
The restrictions will remain in place for November 28, that is, tomorrow, a release mentioned.
Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 4 wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati City from 12 Noon to 12 Midnight on 28 November 2023.
Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 3 wheels and above shall be restricted on AK Azad road and AK Dev road from 12 Noon to 12 Midnight on 28th November 2023.
A.K. Azad Road (Lakhra road) shall be one way from 3 PM on 28th November 2023.
The vehicles shall be allowed to ply from Cycle Factory side towards Lakhra Charnali. Vehicles shall not be allowed to enter from Lakhra Chariali except car pass holders for the match, school buses and emergency vehicles including ambulances, fire tenders.
On 28th November 2023, The Barsapara Road from Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali shall be one way for vehicles with car passes. Vehicles without car passes shall not be allowed to enter from Barsapara Tiniali except local residents. There will be no entry of vehicles from Dhirenpara Tiniali towards Barsapara Stadium.
Gate No-1B: This gate is earmarked for the invitees only with car passes. Will enter via A.K. Azad Road via Barsapara Tiniali to Barsapara Stadium
There will be six gates for the entry of spectators:
Gate No. 2 on Barsapara Road will enter via Barsapara Tiniali (AK Azad Road)
Gate No. 3 on R.G. Baruah Path will enter via Godrej Gali/Rolling Mill (AK Azad Road)
Gate No. 4 on Rolling Mill Road will enter via Rolling Mill Tiniali (AK Azad Road)
Gate No. 5 on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path will enter via Raghunath Road, (AK Deb Road)
Gate No. 6 on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path will enter via Raghunath Road, (AK Deb Road)
Gate No 7 on Barsapara Road will enter via Barsapara Tiniali (AK Azad Road)
Coming via AK Deb Road
Champabati Field
Ganeshpara Field
Datalpara Field
Champabati Field to Garchuk Tinali (Single line road side parking in one side)
Ambari Rangpathar Field
PWD Field, Fatasil Ambari
Coming via AK Azad Road
Lutuma Field
Cycle Factory Field near Vishal marriage hall
Lalganesh to Saukuchi bridge (Single line roadside parking on one side)
New Padmashree Club Field, SR Choudhury Path, Kahilipara
Rolling mill parking field
Kalimandir Spring club field, Colony Bazar