Gujarat Titans Clinch Victory Over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Thrilling IPL Encounter

In the dying moments of their innings, Abdul Samad's quickfire 29 off 14 balls provided some momentum to SRH. However, Mohit Sharma's exceptional bowling effort, claiming 3 wickets for 25 runs, restricted SRH's late surge. Notably, Sharma's crucial two wickets in consecutive balls during the final over thwarted SRH's attempt to accelerate their run rate, limiting them to just three runs.