IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans (GT) Squad, Next Match with Date, Venue, Time, and Result

The upcoming IPL season promises an exciting match between the defending champions, Gujarat Titans, and the four-time trophy winners, Chennai Super Kings, on March 31, 2023. Gujarat Titans, led by Hardik Pandya, made a remarkable debut by winning the IPL trophy, a feat previously accomplished only by the Rajasthan Royals in 2008.

The BCCI held the IPL 2023 Auction to aid teams in building their squads for the season, and Punjab Kings made headlines by securing England all-rounder Sam Curran for a staggering INR 18.50 crore. Mumbai Indians also made a huge investment in Cameron Green, spending INR 17.50 crores to acquire him, making him the second most expensive player in IPL auction history.

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League will follow the standard "Home and Away" format, with ten teams competing. The IPL 2023 schedule indicates that the first game of the season will be between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on March 31. Here is a list of upcoming matches for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023.