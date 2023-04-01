IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians (MI) Squad, Next Match with Date, Venue, Time, and Result

Mumbai Indians, the five-time champions who finished at the bottom of the points table in the previous season, are set to kick off their campaign in IPL 2023 with a match against RCB on April 2. Ahead of the tournament, the BCCI conducted an auction where teams could complete their squad for the season. Punjab Kings made the most expensive purchase by signing England all-rounder Sam Curran for a whopping INR 18.50 crore. Mumbai Indians also made a big splash by acquiring Cameron Green for INR 17.50 crores, making him the second most expensive player in IPL auction history.

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League will follow the usual "Home and Away" format and feature 10 teams. The first match of the season is scheduled to be played between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on March 31. In this section, we will take a look at Mumbai Indians' upcoming matches in IPL 2023, including their next match.