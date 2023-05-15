Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Dream 11 Prediction, Match Details, and many more

On Monday evening in Ahmedabad, there is a possibility that one team will secure a place in the playoffs for the second consecutive year in the IPL, while the other team will fail to do so for the third time in a row. If the Gujarat Titans win, they will be the first team this season to qualify for the playoffs with a game in hand. On the other hand, if the Sunrisers Hyderabad lose, they will be eliminated from the playoffs with two matches still remaining.

Even if the Sunrisers manage to cause an upset and win, their chances of advancing are slim, and they would depend on other results to improve their own fortunes. The Titans have been performing exceptionally well, despite two losses in their last four matches, which have still kept them at the top of the table. The Sunrisers, on the other hand, have had a similar recent performance in their previous games but had been inconsistent before that, which has resulted in their current position at ninth place.

The hosts, the Gujarat Titans, have several advantages on their side, including a strong opening pair, an in-form middle order, reliable finishers, and the highest wicket-taker of the season so far. In contrast, the Sunrisers' campaign has been on a downward trend, with only one of their batters averaging over 30 in a minimum of eight innings, and only one bowler having taken at least ten wickets, compared to the Titans' four bowlers.

However, the Sunrisers are aware that a collective performance and a victory against the well-established Titans, whom they haven't faced this season, could keep their slim hopes alive and potentially disrupt the equation for other teams.