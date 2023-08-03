Guwahati All Set to Host 132nd Durand Cup, NEUFC & Shillong Lajong to Kick-off Proceedings

The North-East derby

Shillong Lajong, visiting over from neighbouring Meghalaya, one of the most popular clubs of the region, then take on Indian Super League (ISL) side North-East United FC who are based out of Guwahati, in what is sure to be an exciting North-East derby first-up. It will be the first match-up in Group D, which also has FC Goa and Kashmir’s Downtown Heroes. This will be the second of 43-games which will culminate in the final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata on September 03, 2023. This year’s edition has 24 teams divided into six groups and includes all 12 ISL teams as well as two foreign teams, a first for the Durand in 27 years.