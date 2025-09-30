"Once A Fan, Now A Star on Pitch": ACA Applauds Uma Chetry’s World Cup Debut

“Once a fan in the stands, now a star on the pitch - Uma Chetry, Assam’s pride, making her World Cup debut on home ground!” read the heartfelt message from the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) to the sporting star ahead of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

With the ACA leading the chorus of congratulations, Uma Chetry steps into the World Cup carrying not just her bat and gloves, but the pride of an entire region eager to watch her shine.

For Uma Chetry, the journey from a small town in Golaghat district to donning the India jersey on the world stage has been nothing short of inspirational. When the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced her as the replacement for Yastika Bhatia in the squad for the upcoming IDFC First Bank ODI series against Australia and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, it wasn’t just personal glory; it was a milestone for Assam and the entire Northeast.

With her selection in the Indian team for the World Cup, she also became the first cricketer from that region to be picked for the global event. Bhatia, who suffered a left knee injury during India’s preparatory camp in Vizag, was ruled out under medical observation. Stepping into her shoes, Uma not only filled the gap but also carried the hopes of millions.

Once a fan in the stands, now a star on the pitch-Uma Chetry, Assam’s pride, making her World Cup debut on home ground!♥️



Join us at ACA Stadium to cheer for Team India! pic.twitter.com/JeahFHgY3M — Assam Cricket Association (@assamcric) September 30, 2025

Chetry’s story is one of breaking barriers. Last year, she became the first woman from Assam and the entire Northeast to represent India, making her T20I debut. Now, with her selection in the World Cup squad, she has once again scripted history as the first cricketer from the region to be part of a global tournament.

Her inclusion means Assam will watch one of its own daughters stride onto the pitch in the blue jersey of India during a World Cup - and that too, on home soil.

The Indian ODI squad against Australia now features Uma Chetry alongside stalwarts such as Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and Jemimah Rodrigues. As she takes her place in this star-studded lineup, the stands in Guwahati are set to roar not just for India, but for Assam’s very own.