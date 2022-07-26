Tripura Govt Signs MoU With NESAC For 21 Projects

The Tripura government on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) in Meghalaya’s Shillong for 21 projects including disaster management and resource mapping.

The MoU was signed by the director of NESAC, SP Agarwal and the secretary of Science, Technology and Environment, Pradip Kumar Chakravarty.

Centre has already approved 20 of the 21 projects as part of the promotional and transfer of technology to develop capacity building as well as resource making, said Chakravarty.

The projects that were approved include resource mapping of agriculture, horticulture, forest, land revenue and disaster management.

According to Chakravarty, resource mapping holds the key to formulate proper planning and coordination and the concerned departments will benefit from it.