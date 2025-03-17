Subscribe

Guwahati: First-Ever Under-23 National Basketball Championship Kicks Off in Sarusajai

Around 30 states are participating in the championship, with 30 men's teams and 25 women's teams competing for the title.

Pratidin Time
The Under-23 National Basketball Championship is being organized for the first time and will be held from March 17 to March 24 at the Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati.

The tournament is being hosted by the Assam Basketball Association in collaboration with the Basketball Federation of India.

Around 30 states are participating in the championship, with 30 men's teams and 25 women's teams competing for the title.

The championship was officially inaugurated on Monday evening with a grand cultural performance.

The closing ceremony will take place on March 24 at the Sarusajai Indoor Stadium.

The inauguration event was attended by Minister Pijush Hazarika, Minister Nandita Garlosa, Chief Patron Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, and Assam Basketball Association President Pallab Lochan Das.

