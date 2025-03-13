Northeast Frontier Railway Clinches First-Ever Bordoloi Trophy Title

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) scripted history by winning the prestigious Bordoloi Trophy for the first time, defeating Northeast United FC in the final on Thursday evening.

The thrilling match ended in a 1-1 draw during regulation time, with neither team managing to score in extra time. As a result, the winner was decided through a penalty shootout, where NFR secured victory.

Match Summary:

NF Railways SA 1-1 Northeast United FC

Penalty Shootout: NFR won 6-5

Scorers:

Souvik Kar (NFRSA) - 51'

Danny Meitei (NEUFC) - 81'

Awards & Recognitions:

Promising Player of the Tournament: Fredy Chawngthansanga (NEUFC)

Fredy Chawngthansanga (NEUFC) Best Goalkeeper: Arman Tamang (NEUFC)

Arman Tamang (NEUFC) Player of the Final Match: N Rohen Singh (NEUFC)

N Rohen Singh (NEUFC) Highest Goal Scorer: Nicodin Narzary (Global FC)

Nicodin Narzary (Global FC) Player of the Tournament: Prabik Ghisingh (NFRSA)

Prize Money:

Semi-finalists (₹2.5 Lakhs each): Global FC, Shillong Lajong

Global FC, Shillong Lajong Runners-up (₹5 Lakhs): Northeast United FC

Northeast United FC Champions (₹10 Lakhs): Northeast Frontier Railways SA

This historic victory marks NFR's first-ever Bordoloi Trophy title, adding a new chapter to the tournament's legacy.

The grand event was attended by several eminent personalities, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sports Minister Nandita Gorlosa, Mayor Mrigen Sarania, Guwahati Sports Association Secretary and BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, Northeast Frontier Railway General Manager Chetan Kumar Srivastava, retired Army officer Ranapratap Kalita, State Bank of India Chief General Manager S. Radhakrishnan, Assam Football Association Secretary Dr. Sangrang Brahma, and Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi’s son Balin Bordoloi, among others.

