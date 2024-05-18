RR vs KKR IPL Match In Guwahati: Traffic Alert, Entry Gates & Parking

Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of four wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-27 falling under Guwahati, GS Road, BK Kakati Road, AK Azad Road, AK Dev Road, Kula Basumatary Road, FA Road, Dhopoliya Road, Bishnupur Road, MG Road, AT Road, RMC Road, GNB Road, and Kahilipara Road from 3 pm to 12 midnight on May 19, 2024.

Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of three wheels and above and slow-moving commercial vehicles/carts shall be restricted on GS Road, BK Kakati Road, AK Azad Road, AK Dev Road, Kula Basumatary Road, FA Road, Dhopoliya Road, Bishnupur Road, MG Road, AT Road, RMC Road, GNB Road, and Kahilipara Road from 3 pm to 12 midnight on May 19, 2024.

On May 19, 2024, AK Azad Road (Arya Nagar to Lokhra Chariali) shall be one way from 3 pm onwards and the vehicles will be allowed to ply from Birubari Tiniali/Arya Nagar side towards Lokhra Chariali. Spectators are advised to take this route preferably.

For the vehicles coming from Lokhra Chariali towards Arya Nagar side, diversion will be done at Lalganesh Tiniali point towards Hayat Hospital, Kahilipara road on May 19, 2024, from 4.30 pm onwards. Only the vehicles with car passes will be allowed to ply from Lalganesh Tiniali towards Barsapara.

On May 19, 2024, Barsapara Road from Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali shall be one way for vehicles with car passes. Vehicles without car passes shall not be allowed to enter either from Barsapara Tiniali or Dhirenpara from 4.30 pm onwards.

This restriction will not hamper in any way the movement of emergency vehicles like fire tenders, ambulances, life-saving drugs, vehicles carrying Oxygen cylinders, school buses, and residents of the locality, etc.

No vehicle will be allowed to park on either side of the road from Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali (Kula Basumatary Road), Cycle Factory to Lal Ganesh Tiniali (AK Azad Road), and from Ambari Tiniali to Champawati High School (AK Dev Road).