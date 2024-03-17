Guwahati Gears Up for India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifier on March 26

The Assam Football Association (AFA) is calling on football enthusiasts to show their unwavering support for the Indian national team, dubbed the Blue Tigers, as they gear up for a significant match against Afghanistan. Scheduled to take place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on March 26, the match marks a crucial fixture in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Joint Qualifiers Round 2.
Speaking at a press conference, AFA Secretary Sangrang Brahma expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming match, emphasizing its importance for Team India. Brahma urged the people of Guwahati, Assam, and the entire Northeast region to join forces in painting the stadium in shades of blue, symbolizing their collective support for the national team.
“We are all excited for the match. This is an important qualifying match for India. I’m sure the match will be a highly competitive one,” said Brahma.
“So, I would like to urge the people of Guwahati, Assam and the Northeast to join us in supporting the Blue Tigers. Let’s show the world our love for the beautiful game,” he added.
Tickets for the match are available for purchase online via BookMyShow, with prices ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 4,000. Corporate box tickets are priced at Rs 4,000, offering a premium viewing experience. Approximately 22,000 tickets will be up for grabs, ensuring ample seating for spectators.
In a gesture of gratitude, Brahma acknowledged the support received from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, whose cooperation has been instrumental in organizing the high-profile match.
“I must say it’s the support of our chief minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, for which we are going to organise this match. To conduct a match of such volume is not easy, but the chief minister’s cooperation has helped us to make it happen,” said Brahma.
Team India is scheduled to arrive in Guwahati on March 23, with the Afghanistan team set to follow suit later the same day. Both teams will undergo training sessions at the SAI ground in Paltan Bazar and the practice ground at the Sarusajai Sports Complex.
The match, scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m., will also be streamed live on JioCinema, allowing fans to witness the action-packed encounter from the comfort of their homes.
The Assam Football Association's efforts underscore the region's growing prominence in the realm of football, with Guwahati poised to host this pivotal FIFA World Cup qualifier.