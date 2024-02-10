ISL: NEUFC Climb To 6th With 3-2 Win Over East Bengal

In the first match of the day's double header, Juric (4th, 66th) and Nestor Albiach (15th) scored for the hosts, while Nandhakumar Sekar (53rd) and Felicio Brown Forbes (82nd) scored for East Bengal. The home team displayed a strong desire to assert their dominance early on, particularly in response to their 5-0 defeat against the Red and Gold Brigade at the Salt Lake in December.