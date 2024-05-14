Parag's Persistence Pays Off: IPL 2024 Star Reflects on Improved Performance Despite Criticism

During the post-match conference at Barsapara, Guwahati, Parag reflected on his enhanced performance in the IPL 2024 season, stating, "I didn't exert any additional effort or resort to magic. Runs were scarce in the previous season, but this year has seen a notable improvement. As runs flow from my bat, there's a misconception that I altered my training regimen. Criticism from various quarters, including Assam, followed my poor showing last season. However, I didn't drastically change my training; sometimes it clicked, sometimes it didn't. Focused on consistency, I'm pleased with the outcomes in some of my games. Having performed well at number four in domestic cricket, the team management entrusted me with the same position. Unlike previous seasons, the team composition was predetermined. I refrain from dwelling on the expectations of Guwahati spectators to avoid negative implications on my performance. Instead, I urge the people of Assam to attend matches and relish the experience."