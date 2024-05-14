Parag's Persistence Pays Off: IPL 2024 Star Reflects on Improved Performance Despite Criticism

As the anticipation builds for the inaugural match of the IPL season in Guwahati, Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag has shared his thoughts on representing Assam, his improved performance, and the team's preparations.
Parag expressed his satisfaction with the positive reception he's received about representing Assam in the IPL season. Despite the attention, he remains focused on his performance on the field, emphasizing that his primary goal is to play good cricket. Parag highlighted the team's commitment to learning from past mistakes and focusing on their strengths, aiming to maximize their performance in every game.
During the post-match conference at Barsapara, Guwahati, Parag reflected on his enhanced performance in the IPL 2024 season, stating, "I didn't exert any additional effort or resort to magic. Runs were scarce in the previous season, but this year has seen a notable improvement. As runs flow from my bat, there's a misconception that I altered my training regimen. Criticism from various quarters, including Assam, followed my poor showing last season. However, I didn't drastically change my training; sometimes it clicked, sometimes it didn't. Focused on consistency, I'm pleased with the outcomes in some of my games. Having performed well at number four in domestic cricket, the team management entrusted me with the same position. Unlike previous seasons, the team composition was predetermined. I refrain from dwelling on the expectations of Guwahati spectators to avoid negative implications on my performance. Instead, I urge the people of Assam to attend matches and relish the experience."
Away from the field, Parag shared insights into the team's off-field camaraderie, revealing that some of his teammates are fond of Assamese delicacies, particularly pork, which he arranged for them from nearby Sonapur. Additionally, the team is eager to explore the cultural and natural treasures of Assam, with plans to visit the historical Kamakhya Temple at Nilachal Hills and the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.
As Rajasthan Royals gear up for their opening match, Parag's comments offer a glimpse into the team's mindset, emphasizing a balance between on-field performance and off-field camaraderie and exploration in the vibrant setting of Assam.