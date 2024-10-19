Guwahati: IPSC Girls Volleyball Tournament Concludes at MBRS

The Indian Public Schools' Conference (IPSC) U-14, U-17, and U-19 Girls Volleyball Tournament 2024, hosted by Miles Bronson Residential School (MBRS), concluded successfully on October 19 at the AnuChandra Auditorium and Multi-sports Complex.
The two-day event showcased spirited competition among some of the finest schools across India. The closing ceremony featured a special appearance by renowned Indian international women's boxer, Smti Pwilao Basumatary, who delivered an inspiring address to the participants.
In her speech, she reflected on her journey, sharing the records she has achieved at both national and international levels. Basumatary encouraged the young athletes to pursue excellence in their sport and strive for success in upcoming championships.
The tournament recognized outstanding performances across three categories.
In the Under 14 category, the winner was Motilal Nehru School of Sports from Rai, Sonipat, Haryana, while Vidya Devi Jindal School from Hissar claimed the runner-up position, and The Assam Valley School from Balipara, Tezpur, was the first runner-up.
In the Under 17 category, Vidya Devi Jindal School emerged victorious, with Motilal Nehru School of Sports as the runner-up and The Emerald Heights International School from Indore taking the first runner-up spot.
Meanwhile, in the Under 19 category, Motilal Nehru School of Sports once again claimed the title, while Miles Bronson Residential School secured the runner-up position.
Dr. Nripen Kumar Dutta, Founder and Principal of MBRS, also honored Ms. Sejal Singh from Army Public School, Basistha, and the officials who supervised the tournament, acknowledging their contributions to the event's success.
The IPSC Girls Volleyball Tournament not only showcased exceptional talent but also fostered camaraderie and sportsmanship among the participating schools, marking a memorable event for all involved.