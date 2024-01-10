Guwahati Railway Clinches Victory in Third Edition of Borbhag Cup

The Third Edition of The BORBHAG Cup (Inter Club Tournament) was held on January 7, 2024, at Misa Polo Club, Kellyden, Assam, hosted as part of the Misa Open 2024.
The tournament saw the participation of 120 Golfers representing 17 Clubs across 5 states and a total of 18 professional golfers.
Guwahati Railway was the winner and Jorhat Gymkhana Club emerged as the runners-up of the tournament.
The members from Guwahati Railway who participated were Kalyan Sahu, Nikhil Choudhary, Sanjiv Jaiswal, S N Choudhary and Aparup Saikia.
Members of the team Jorhat Gymkhana Club were Wajid Hussain, Col J V Singh, H K Das, Air Command Samir Pradhan and Nagesh Singh.
The BORBHAG Cup was instituted in 2021 and is an endeavour to create platforms for the youth to take up Golf and bring increased visibility to the courses of North East India. Now in its third year, the effort has grown, seeing participation from Clubs across the country and being hosted each year at some of the leading courses of the North East region.