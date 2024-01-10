Guwahati Railway Clinches Victory in Third Edition of Borbhag Cup

Members of the team Jorhat Gymkhana Club were Wajid Hussain, Col J V Singh, H K Das, Air Command Samir Pradhan and Nagesh Singh.

The BORBHAG Cup was instituted in 2021 and is an endeavour to create platforms for the youth to take up Golf and bring increased visibility to the courses of North East India. Now in its third year, the effort has grown, seeing participation from Clubs across the country and being hosted each year at some of the leading courses of the North East region.