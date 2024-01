Ranji Trophy 2024 Teams, Schedules, Timings, and more: Get ready for an action-packed cricket extravaganza as the Ranji Trophy 2024 gears up for its 89th edition, presented by the BCCI in India. The cricket fiesta kicks off on Friday, January 5, promising thrilling encounters until the grand finale on Sunday, March 10.

This season boasts the participation of a whopping 38 teams, adding an extra layer of excitement to the tournament. The teams are split into four elite groups, each consisting of eight formidable squads, while an equally competitive plate group hosts six teams eager to make their mark.

In the elite groups, the battle is fierce, with each team engaging in seven riveting matches. The top two contenders from each group will lock horns in the quarter-finals, striving for a coveted spot in the semi-finals. The stakes are high, and only the best will emerge victorious.

Meanwhile, the plate group, with its six tenacious teams, will engage in five fierce encounters each. The top four performers will advance to the plate semi-finals, paving the way for an intense showdown in the plate final, scheduled for Saturday, February 17. The cherry on top? The two finalists earn a well-deserved promotion to the Elite Group in the upcoming 2024-25 season.