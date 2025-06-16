Guwahati Set for 4 Women’s WC Matches, Semi-Final in the Mix

Cricket fever is set to grip the Northeast as the International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially unveiled the draft schedule for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, confirming Guwahati as one of the key host cities. The schedule, released on Monday, has set the stage for world-class women’s cricket to return to the ACA Stadium in Barsapara with a string of high-profile matches.

Guwahati will host a total of four league-stage games, kicking off with a clash between England and Bangladesh on October 7, scheduled for a 3 PM start. England will return to Barsapara on October 11 to face Sri Lanka in another afternoon fixture.

However, the marquee encounter for local fans will come on October 23, when host nation India takes on New Zealand at 3 PM—a match already generating immense excitement across Assam and the region. The city will wrap up its league-stage hosting duties on October 26 with a morning game at 11 AM featuring England and New Zealand.

In a potentially major development, Guwahati could also host the first semi-final on October 29, but this is contingent on Pakistan not qualifying for the knockout stage. If the conditions align, and India finishes either first or fourth in the league table, the Barsapara Stadium may witness another Indian fixture—one that could define their World Cup journey.

Tournament Opener Set for September 30

The tournament will open with India locking horns with Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on September 30. Defending champions Australia will begin their campaign a day later, facing New Zealand in Indore.

The round-robin phase, packed with intense rivalries and key matchups, will continue until October 26. Two matches will close out the group stage on the final day—England vs New Zealand in Guwahati and India vs Bangladesh in Bengaluru.

The top four teams from the league stage will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for October 29 and 30, while the grand finale will be held on November 2 in either Colombo or Bengaluru.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah, in a statement accompanying the schedule’s release, expressed high hopes for the upcoming edition. “The confirmation of the fixtures only adds to the anticipation for what promises to be one of the most competitive Women’s World Cups in history,” Shah said. “With the world’s best teams converging on Indian soil, iconic venues, and passionate crowds, we expect this tournament to set new benchmarks in women’s cricket.”

Key Matches Scheduled in Guwahati:

October 7 (3 PM): England vs Bangladesh

October 11 (3 PM): England vs Sri Lanka

October 23 (3 PM): India vs New Zealand

October 26 (11 AM): England vs New Zealand

October 29 (3 PM): Possible Semi-final (if Pakistan does not qualify)