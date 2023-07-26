Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium Gets To Host 3rd India vs Australia T20 Match
Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium is all set to host the third T20 match between India and Australia in November this year.
According to information received, Australia will play India in a five-match T20 series, the third of which has been scheduled to be held in Guwahati.
The Assam Cricket Association spoke about the development in a statement which read, “We are glad to announce that the ACA stadium at Barsapara in Guwahati will be hosting the 3rd T20 international between India and Australia on November 28.”
“We are thankful to the BCCI for their faith in us. We promise to do our best to make it a successful one,” added ACA.
The series is set to take place a week after the end of the International Cricket Council (ICC) One Day International (ODI) World Cup to be hosted by India this year.
The second match of the series will be played at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on November 26. It may be noted that Australia’s limited-overs tour to India this year will be played partly before the World Cup and the remaining after it.
The ODIs will be played before the World Cup, while the T20 series will be played after the completion of the tournament. Although the second match of the series, the participation of top players will only depend on how far both teams go into the tournament.
It is worth mentioning here that Guwahati was overlooked for a World Cup match after there were initial reports that the city was up for consideration for a possible venue to host one of the matches.
However, the Barsapara Stadium will be hosting two warm-up matches ahead of the World Cup. Guwahati is one of the beneficiaries of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) decision to allot a match to those venues that were overlooked for a World Cup match.