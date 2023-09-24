Harmanpreet Singh, Lovlina Borgohain Leads Indian Contingent at Asian Games Opening Ceremony

The 2023 Asian Games kicked off with an electrifying opening ceremony at the Hangzhou Olympics Sports Centre Stadium, where the Indian contingent, led by flag bearers Harmanpreet Singh from the Hockey men’s team and boxer Lovlina Borgohain, received a warm welcome with loud cheers.
India, fielding a robust contingent of over 650 athletes, made a striking entry with 100 participants during the ceremony, donning traditional attire – Kurta for men and sarees for women.
The central theme of the grand opening ceremony was 'Tides Surging in Asia.' It highlighted the convergence of China, Asia, and the world in a new era, emphasizing the unity, love, and friendship among the people of Asia. The event celebrated the significance of water through the surging tide of the Qiantang River, which flows through Hangzhou.
The ceremony held a special significance as it marked the commencement of the 18th edition of the Asian Games, featuring over 12,000 athletes from 45 countries competing for top honors until October 8.
Chinese President Xi Jinping was in attendance and officially declared the Games open. Other distinguished guests included Randhir Singh, acting president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), Thomas Bach, head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), leaders of several nations, officials from National Olympic Committees, and numerous dignitaries.
Notably, the ceremony was shadowed by a controversy involving the denial of entry to three Indian athletes from Arunachal Pradesh. In response, India canceled the visit of its Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. Despite this issue, the ceremony exuded energy and excitement, setting the stage for the forthcoming sporting events in the Asian Games.