Harmanpreet’s Heroics In Vain As Australia Clinch Thriller By 9 Runs

Australia edged out India by nine runs in a thrilling encounter at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday, with a brilliant final over from Annabel Sutherland helping her side secure a spot in the semifinals. Despite a valiant effort from Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, the Women in Blue fell short in their chase of 152 at Sharjah.
Sutherland's impressive bowling in the final over, which included two wickets, dashed India's hopes as they finished at 142/9. Harmanpreet’s fighting knock of 54* off 47 balls, laced with six boundaries, kept India in the hunt till the very end, but the Australian bowlers held their nerve under pressure. Sutherland (2/22) and Sophie Molineux (2/32) were the pick of the bowlers for Australia, while Megan Schutt and Ash Gardner claimed one wicket each.
In pursuit of 152, India started positively, with opener Shafali Varma hitting 20 off 13 balls before being dismissed by Sutherland. Smriti Mandhana fell shortly after for six, reducing India to 39/2. Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur steadied the innings, but the team suffered regular setbacks as the Australian bowlers made timely breakthroughs.
Deepti Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur built a crucial 63-run partnership, with the Indian skipper reaching her half-century in 44 balls. However, Australia fought back strongly, with Molineux dismissing Deepti for 29 and Sutherland taking two key wickets in the final over to close out the game.
Earlier, Australia posted 151/8 after being put under pressure by India's disciplined bowling. Renuka Singh (2/24) and Deepti Sharma (2/28) were instrumental in restricting Australia, while Shreyanka Patil, Pooja Vastrakar, and Radha Yadav chipped in with one wicket each.
Australia's innings was anchored by a 62-run partnership between stand-in captain Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris. Despite losing early wickets, McGrath’s 32 and Harris’s 40 helped steady their innings. Ellyse Perry contributed 32 off 23 balls, while Phoebe Litchfield's late six ensured Australia crossed the 150-run mark.
With this victory, Australia secured their semifinal berth with four wins in four games. India, currently second in the group with two wins and two losses, must now await the outcome of the New Zealand vs. Pakistan clash to determine their fate. If Pakistan wins, net run rate will come into play for India's qualification chances.