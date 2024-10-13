Harmanpreet’s Heroics In Vain As Australia Clinch Thriller By 9 Runs

Sutherland's impressive bowling in the final over, which included two wickets, dashed India's hopes as they finished at 142/9. Harmanpreet’s fighting knock of 54* off 47 balls, laced with six boundaries, kept India in the hunt till the very end, but the Australian bowlers held their nerve under pressure. Sutherland (2/22) and Sophie Molineux (2/32) were the pick of the bowlers for Australia, while Megan Schutt and Ash Gardner claimed one wicket each.