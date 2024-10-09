India Men's, Women's Cricket Teams Record Brilliant Wins

The bowlers then took charge, with Asha Shobhana and Arundhati Reddy delivering match-winning spells. Shobhana dismissed key players Anushka Sanjeewani, Sugandika Kumari, and Inoshi Priyadarshani, finishing with figures of 3/19. Reddy matched this performance, also taking 3/19 as Sri Lanka were bundled out for 90 in 19.5 overs. Renuka Singh set the tone early, taking a wicket on the second ball of the innings, while spinners Shreyanka Patil and Deepti Sharma chipped in with a wicket each.