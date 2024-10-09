India Men's, Women's Cricket Teams Record Brilliant Wins

India's men's and women's cricket teams delivered stellar performances on Wednesday, securing emphatic victories in their respective encounters.
In Dubai, the Indian women's team cruised to an 82-run win over Sri Lanka in their Group A match keeping their hopes alive to reach the latter stages of the ongoing T20I World Cup, with contributions from captain Harmanpreet Kaur and opener Smriti Mandhana. Kaur's quickfire 52 off 27 balls, alongside Mandhana's steady 50, powered India to a commanding total of 172/3 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
The bowlers then took charge, with Asha Shobhana and Arundhati Reddy delivering match-winning spells. Shobhana dismissed key players Anushka Sanjeewani, Sugandika Kumari, and Inoshi Priyadarshani, finishing with figures of 3/19. Reddy matched this performance, also taking 3/19 as Sri Lanka were bundled out for 90 in 19.5 overs. Renuka Singh set the tone early, taking a wicket on the second ball of the innings, while spinners Shreyanka Patil and Deepti Sharma chipped in with a wicket each.
Skipper Kaur was adjudged player of the match for her blitzkrieg knock. With this victory, India now holds the second spot in Group A with four points and a net run rate of 0.560.
Meanwhile, at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Indian men's team sealed a series win against Bangladesh with an 86-run triumph in the second T20I. A brilliant all-round performance, led by Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh, guided India to 221/9 in 20 overs after being sent into bat. Reddy’s 74 off 34 balls and Rinku’s 53 from 29 balls formed a 108-run partnership that turned the game in India’s favour. Hardik Pandya’s late cameo of 32 off 19 balls ensured India posted a formidable total.
In response, Bangladesh struggled to build momentum, losing wickets at regular intervals. Litton Das (14) and Mahmudullah (41) provided some resistance, but India's spinners Varun Chakravarthy (2/19) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (2/23) took control. Bangladesh could only manage 135/9 in their 20 overs, handing India a comprehensive win.
With this victory, India claimed the series 2-0. Blistering half-centuries from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh helped India post 221/9, as the Men in Blue continued their fine form. India will now look to sweep the series in the final match.