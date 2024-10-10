Harry Brook Scores Historic Triple-Century in Multan Test

Harry Brook continued his remarkable form in Pakistan, scoring a sensational triple-century in the Multan Test match. This impressive feat follows his three consecutive centuries during his maiden tour to the country in 2022, and he now becomes the only batsman in world cricket to achieve four back-to-back tons in Pakistan.
On the fourth day of the match, Brook solidified his place in cricket history by becoming the sixth England batsman to score a triple-century. His outstanding performance places him in an elite group, joining cricketing greats Virender Sehwag and Mark Taylor, who are also among the few to have reached this milestone in Pakistan.
Taylor was the first, scoring an unbeaten 334 in the Peshawar Test in 1998, while Sehwag followed 16 years later with a remarkable 309 runs in Multan.
Thanks to Brook's monumental innings, England now holds a substantial lead of 235 runs, with fans eagerly awaiting a potential declaration. There is speculation on whether Brook will be allowed to pursue the elusive 400-run mark, a feat only achieved by Brian Lara in cricket history.
Joe Root also delivered a stellar performance, narrowly missing out on a triple-century himself with a score of 262. Root’s innings came to an end when he was trapped in front by Agha Salman, but not before he and Brook shattered records during their historic partnership of 454 runs for the fifth wicket. This partnership now stands as the highest for any wicket for England in Test cricket and the highest against Pakistan.
Additionally, Ben Duckett contributed significantly to England’s innings, scoring 84 runs before his dismissal. With Brook's historic triple-century and their record-breaking partnership, England is well-positioned as they continue their quest for victory in the Multan Test.