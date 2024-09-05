Harvinder Singh Becomes First Indian Archer to Bag Paralympic Gold

Harvinder got off to a near-perfect start in the final, scoring 9, 10, and 9 in the first set, while Ciszek managed 9, 7, and 8 with his arrows. The second set saw both archers go head-to-head with 9s on their first two arrows, but Harvinder edged ahead with a 10, while Ciszek scored another 9, giving the Indian a commanding 4-0 lead. Harvinder sealed the gold in the third set, shooting two 10s and a 9, while Ciszek could only manage 7 and two 9s.