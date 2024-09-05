Harvinder Singh Becomes First Indian Archer to Bag Paralympic Gold

India's para-archer Harvinder Singh created history on September 4, 2024, by winning the nation's first-ever Paralympic gold medal in archery.
In a dominant performance, Harvinder defeated Poland’s Lukasz Ciszek 6-0 in the final of the Men's Individual Recurve Open, securing India’s fourth gold at the Paris Paralympics. This marked India’s second medal of the day.
Harvinder got off to a near-perfect start in the final, scoring 9, 10, and 9 in the first set, while Ciszek managed 9, 7, and 8 with his arrows. The second set saw both archers go head-to-head with 9s on their first two arrows, but Harvinder edged ahead with a 10, while Ciszek scored another 9, giving the Indian a commanding 4-0 lead. Harvinder sealed the gold in the third set, shooting two 10s and a 9, while Ciszek could only manage 7 and two 9s.
This victory adds to Harvinder’s Paralympic medal tally, following his bronze in Tokyo 2021. It is also India’s third archery medal in Paris, after Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi clinched bronze in the Mixed Team Compound Open event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Harvinder on his remarkable achievement, tweeting:
“A very special Gold in Para Archery! Congratulations to Harvinder Singh for winning the Gold medal in the Men's Individual Recurve Open at the #Paralympics2024! His precision, focus and unwavering spirit are outstanding. India is very happy with his accomplishment."
Harvinder Singh, who hails from Ajit Nagar village in Haryana’s Kaithal district, grew up in a farming family. At just one and a half years old, he contracted dengue, and the treatment led to the loss of his leg function.
Despite these challenges, Harvinder discovered his passion for archery after watching the London Paralympics in 2012. With the support of his coach, he made his international debut at the 2017 Para Archery World Championship, finishing 7th. His breakthrough moment came in 2018 when he won gold at the Jakarta Asian Para Games.
During the COVID-19 lockdown, Harvinder's father transformed their family farm into an archery range to support his training. Alongside his sporting achievements, Harvinder is also pursuing a PhD in Economics from Punjabi University, Patiala.
Harvinder’s historic victory in Paris adds yet another chapter to his inspiring journey, marking a monumental achievement for India in para-archery.