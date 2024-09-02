Indian Para-Athletes Shine in Paris: Preethi Pal & Nishad Kumar Lead the Charge

Nishad, 24, cleared 2.04 meters to win India’s third para-athletics medal at the Paris Games and seventh overall. He faced stiff competition from world record holder Townsend Roderick of the USA, who won gold with a jump of 2.12 meters. Margiev Georgii of the Neutral Paralympic Athlete team secured bronze with a jump of 2 meters. Another Indian competitor, Ram Pal, finished seventh with a personal best of 1.95 meters. The T47 category includes athletes with below elbow or wrist amputations or impairments.